Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carrier Global (CARR)

2/23/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/14/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

