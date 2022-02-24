Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nemetschek (NEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €91.00 ($103.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/18/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €87.00 ($98.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/27/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €75.78 ($86.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.28. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a one year high of €116.15 ($131.99).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.