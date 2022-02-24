Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 676,666 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.52% of National Vision worth $70,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,850,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.