Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.46% of Halliburton worth $89,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

