Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.31% of Simply Good Foods worth $76,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Stephens increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

