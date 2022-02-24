Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $25.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 132,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

