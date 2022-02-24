West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $357.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.35. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.