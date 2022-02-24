Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WAL stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.20. 1,296,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,965. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,065,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.