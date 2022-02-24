Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Purchases C$22,880.00 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Shena Shaw bought 11,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$22,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,880.

TSE WRN opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$330.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.63.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.