Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $135.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $899,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

