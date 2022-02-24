Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

