Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.26.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

