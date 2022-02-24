WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.51

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 22850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,403,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $19,219,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

