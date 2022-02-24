WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.51

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 22850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.
In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
