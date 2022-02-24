Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,161. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$9.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders have acquired 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $500,982 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

