Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
