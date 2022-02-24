William Blair Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $598.73 million, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

