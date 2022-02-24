William H. Lenehan Purchases 7,650 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.