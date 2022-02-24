WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $138.21 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $243.30 million and approximately $138.21 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

