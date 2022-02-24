WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.52. Approximately 7,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 22,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.