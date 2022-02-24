WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

