WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Raised to $7.65

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.25 to $7.65 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.74.

MAPS stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

