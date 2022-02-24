World Token (WORLD) Reaches One Day Volume of $58,719.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $58,719.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

