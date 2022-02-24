Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worley from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Worley alerts:

WYGPY stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.