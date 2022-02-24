Wownero Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,214.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $25,214.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

