Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

