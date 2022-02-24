Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

XPER traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 47,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. Xperi has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.