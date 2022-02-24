Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.
NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. Xperi has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
XPER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
About Xperi
Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
