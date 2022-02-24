XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,493 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

