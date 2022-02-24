XR Securities LLC Invests $943,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,241. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.
Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
