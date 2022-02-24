XR Securities LLC Sells 171 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

XR Securities LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp lowered Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $85.26. 155,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

