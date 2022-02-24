Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Insiders have sold a total of 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

