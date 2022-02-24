Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,461. ABB has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

