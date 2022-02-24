Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $29.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.76 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 14,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

