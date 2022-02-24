Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.93. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 71,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

