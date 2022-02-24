Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

