Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002,158. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.04.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.