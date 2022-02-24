Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $454.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.73 million to $455.80 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. Macquarie cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 1,317,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

