Zacks: Analysts Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, insider John E. Sagartz acquired 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,994.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Cole Davis bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,363,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 350,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,865. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of -125.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

