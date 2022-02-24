Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR traded up $8.69 on Friday, reaching $22.24. 144,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,582. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

