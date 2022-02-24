Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Newmont posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.72. 14,028,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

