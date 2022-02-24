Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $485.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the highest is $494.80 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,866. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.