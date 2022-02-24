Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 745,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.33 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

