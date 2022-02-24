Zacks: Analysts Expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Ziff Davis reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ziff Davis.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 25.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 89.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.