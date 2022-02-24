Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will announce $51.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 57,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,040. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,563 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $9,067,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.