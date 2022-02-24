Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 137,919 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 2,504,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,663. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

