Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 137,919 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 2,504,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,663. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.
About BorgWarner (Get Rating)
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
