Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.71. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.27. 751,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

