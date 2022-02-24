Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE CCK traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 1,139,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,620. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

