Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post $6.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $27.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $95.38. 588,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

