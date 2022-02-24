Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.44. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $61.62. 49,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.51. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

