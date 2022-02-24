Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. AES reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AES.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE AES traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 421,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,613. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. AES has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

